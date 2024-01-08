Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.29.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total value of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler stock traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $227.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

