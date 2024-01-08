ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.70

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 1821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,466,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.