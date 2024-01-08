Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CFO Christopher Astle Sells 4,563 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $48,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Astle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Christopher Astle sold 1,431 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $16,055.82.

On Monday, December 11th, Christopher Astle sold 886 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $8,089.18.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 997,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,194. The firm has a market cap of $807.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,191,000 after buying an additional 2,518,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 753,308 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 742.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 727,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

