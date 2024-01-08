Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CFO Christopher Astle Sells 4,563 Shares

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEGet Free Report) CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $48,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Astle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 8th, Christopher Astle sold 1,431 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $16,055.82.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Christopher Astle sold 886 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $8,089.18.

Zymeworks Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 997,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,194. The firm has a market cap of $807.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,191,000 after buying an additional 2,518,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 753,308 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 742.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 727,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.