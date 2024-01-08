Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Sells $26,243.58 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Andrew Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00.

Zymeworks Stock Up 9.3 %

Zymeworks stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Zymeworks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 409,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

