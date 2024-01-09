10,133 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,133 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,488,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $63.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

