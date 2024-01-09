11,530 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Bought by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 571,333 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 339,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

