12,265,326 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,265,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,348,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 2.44% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. 1,107,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

