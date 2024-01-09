1,312,589 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,312,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $199,277,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.89. 1,060,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

