1,480,768 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESMLFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,480,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 3.84% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,367,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 270,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 89,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,340 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

