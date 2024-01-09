1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) & Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 1847 and Issuer Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.44%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than 1847.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $48.93 million 0.17 -$10.16 million N/A N/A Issuer Direct $23.51 million 2.68 $1.93 million $0.36 45.89

This table compares 1847 and Issuer Direct’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Issuer Direct has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1847.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 1847 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -21.49% -1,352.73% -24.59% Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06%

Risk & Volatility

1847 has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats 1847 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

