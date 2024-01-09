1,887,396 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,887,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,719,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 6.73% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,039 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

