19,106 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.73. 167,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,563. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

