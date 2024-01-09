1,989 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,558,000 after acquiring an additional 350,382 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 254,634 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.13. The stock had a trading volume of 577,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.31. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

