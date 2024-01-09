207,388 Shares in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Paragon 28 comprises approximately 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Paragon 28 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,846,000 after purchasing an additional 127,918 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 94.4% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,136,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,400 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 801,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 179,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $259,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,311,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,197,546.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

FNA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 148,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

