2,156,580 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,156,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,086,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.87% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VO traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.22. The company had a trading volume of 425,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,004. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

