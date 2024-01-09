248,674 Shares in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 248,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,328. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SLNO stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $40.74.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
