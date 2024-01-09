275,200 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000. Stellantis makes up 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:STLA traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 2,006,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

