2,759,065 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,759,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,461,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 15.59% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULG. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. 60,953 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.