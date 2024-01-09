2,858,422 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,858,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.68. 2,327,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,773. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

