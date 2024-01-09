30,852 Shares in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Bought by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 455,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 209,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. 44,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,360. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

