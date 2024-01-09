3,257,762 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,257,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,162,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.31% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. 196,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,965. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

