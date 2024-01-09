33,622,615 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,622,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,100,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.8% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 2.32% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IEMG stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,062,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151,456. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.