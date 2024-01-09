33,999 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Acquired by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BigCommerce stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 179,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,403. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08.
In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,159,926.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
