354 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWW stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $820.06. The stock had a trading volume of 135,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $803.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $544.95 and a 1 year high of $841.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

