3,620 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

