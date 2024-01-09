3,724 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 487,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,153. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,419,794 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $83.77. 4,185,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,544,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $87.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

