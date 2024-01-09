4,216,692 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,216,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 2.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VONG traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,766. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $78.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

