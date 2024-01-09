4,724,881 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,724,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,614,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 2.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. 1,345,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

