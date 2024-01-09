4,829,643 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,829,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,242,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.73% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 408,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,355,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,141,000 after purchasing an additional 173,389 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 849,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 65,390 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 594,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
