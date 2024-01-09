4,952 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

