5,368 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

