5,449 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

