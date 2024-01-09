5,586 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 458,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,129. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.56.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

