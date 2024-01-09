6,027,497 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,027,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,210,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 13.45% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Shares of IWY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.71. 263,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,053. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $120.61 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

