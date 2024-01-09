626,848 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 626,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,150 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after purchasing an additional 509,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,096,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,887,000 after purchasing an additional 494,118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. 232,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,393. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.