63,000 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $1,110,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,345.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,802 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,714. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SentinelOne Stock Performance
S traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 6,214,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $27.97.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
SentinelOne Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
