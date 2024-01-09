632,649 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 632,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,377,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.89. 1,165,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

