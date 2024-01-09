6,500 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of C traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.75. 4,788,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,857,074. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.62.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

