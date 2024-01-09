66,316 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,953,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,056,000 after buying an additional 2,257,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after buying an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,981,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,642,000 after buying an additional 518,987 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,006,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DFIV stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,665. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.