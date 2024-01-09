7,058 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 149,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 45,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. 1,117,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

