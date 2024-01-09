74,482 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. 5,285,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,698,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,419,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

