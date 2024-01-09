7,512 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Bought by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG stock remained flat at $31.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 116,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.