82,689 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $111.71. 430,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,266. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

