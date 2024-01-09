852,727 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 852,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,661,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,270. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

