8,565 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Maximus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Maximus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maximus

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.