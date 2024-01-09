888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Shares Down 2.3%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
888 Stock Performance
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
