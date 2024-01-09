903,591 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 903,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,992,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.70% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $216.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,907. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $221.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.93 and a 200-day moving average of $202.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

