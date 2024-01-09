923 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $222.52. 466,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,267. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.34 and a 200-day moving average of $229.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

