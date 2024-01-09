94,165 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,510,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 14.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

LMT stock traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $455.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,164. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

