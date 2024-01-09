9,877 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after buying an additional 478,254 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

